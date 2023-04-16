Scotiabank Cuts Spartan Delta (OTCMKTS:DALXF) Price Target to C$20.00

Spartan Delta (OTCMKTS:DALXF – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Scotiabank from C$21.00 to C$20.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.
Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on DALXF. Desjardins decreased their price objective on Spartan Delta from C$22.50 to C$19.50 in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. TD Securities downgraded shares of Spartan Delta from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. CIBC upped their price target on Spartan Delta from C$19.50 to C$20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Spartan Delta to C$19.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th.
Spartan Delta Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:DALXF opened at $11.00 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.08. Spartan Delta has a 12-month low of $6.90 and a 12-month high of $12.77.
Spartan Delta Company Profile
Spartan Delta Corp. is an energy company. engages in the exploration, development and production of petroleum and natural gas properties in western Canada. It focuses on its properties in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. The company was founded on March 20, 2006 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.
