Scotiabank Trims Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) Target Price to C$28.00

Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE – Get Rating) (NYSE:CVE) had its price target decreased by Scotiabank from C$31.00 to C$28.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

CVE has been the topic of several other reports. CIBC reduced their target price on Cenovus Energy from C$32.00 to C$31.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. CSFB cut their price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$33.00 to C$31.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$33.00 to C$32.00 in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$33.00 to C$32.00 in a research report on Monday, January 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Cenovus Energy from C$32.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Monday, March 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$32.75.

Shares of CVE stock opened at C$23.43 on Thursday. Cenovus Energy has a 12-month low of C$19.90 and a 12-month high of C$31.19. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$24.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$25.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.20. The company has a market cap of C$44.75 billion, a PE ratio of 7.32, a PEG ratio of 0.09 and a beta of 2.92.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.105 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. Cenovus Energy’s payout ratio is 13.44%.

In other Cenovus Energy news, Senior Officer Jonathan Michael Mckenzie purchased 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$24.83 per share, for a total transaction of C$1,241,500.00. In other news, Director Alex Pourbaix acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$21.36 per share, for a total transaction of C$534,000.00. Also, Senior Officer Jonathan Michael Mckenzie acquired 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$24.83 per share, for a total transaction of C$1,241,500.00. Insiders have bought a total of 97,000 shares of company stock worth $2,309,090 in the last three months. 30.83% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada, the United States, and the Asia Pacific region. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, Offshore, Canadian Manufacturing, U.S. Manufacturing, and Retail segments.

