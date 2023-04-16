Seascape Capital Management Sells 496 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Seascape Capital Management reduced its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,187 shares of the company’s stock after selling 496 shares during the period. Seascape Capital Management’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $1,241,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Clean Yield Group grew its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 11,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,321,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 11,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,261,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the period. Hi Line Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Hi Line Capital Management LLC now owns 97,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,863,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc grew its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 245,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,206,000 after acquiring an additional 10,458 shares during the period. Finally, KCM Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 68,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,587,000 after acquiring an additional 912 shares during the period. 72.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Merck & Co., Inc.

In other news, insider Sanat Chattopadhyay sold 134,055 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.07, for a total transaction of $15,425,708.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Joseph Romanelli sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.22, for a total transaction of $541,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,195,134.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Sanat Chattopadhyay sold 134,055 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.07, for a total transaction of $15,425,708.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 150,306 shares of company stock valued at $17,162,278 in the last ninety days. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Merck & Co., Inc. Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:MRK opened at $115.31 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $108.28 and a 200 day moving average of $105.37. The company has a market capitalization of $292.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $83.05 and a 52 week high of $116.17.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $13.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.66 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 24.49% and a return on equity of 43.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.80 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 6.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Merck & Co., Inc. Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.73 per share. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is currently 51.14%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on MRK shares. Wolfe Research upgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $127.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Berenberg Bank raised their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Barclays raised their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $110.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Bank of America upgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $110.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $100.00 to $99.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $120.65.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Merck & Co, Inc is a health care company, which engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

Featured Articles

