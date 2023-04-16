Sendero Wealth Management LLC Buys New Shares in Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES)

Sendero Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 12,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $143,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Gates Industrial by 0.3% in the third quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,742,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,289,000 after acquiring an additional 13,846 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Gates Industrial by 24.1% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,394,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,896,000 after buying an additional 852,112 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Gates Industrial by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,980,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,853,000 after buying an additional 90,431 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Gates Industrial by 32.5% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,759,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,552,000 after buying an additional 677,379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Management Inc. WI lifted its stake in shares of Gates Industrial by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 2,711,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,463,000 after buying an additional 46,778 shares during the last quarter.

Gates Industrial stock opened at $13.36 on Friday. Gates Industrial Corp PLC has a 1-year low of $9.40 and a 1-year high of $14.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.35 and a beta of 1.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $13.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.20. The company has a current ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Gates Industrial ( NYSE:GTES Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $893.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $863.96 million. Gates Industrial had a net margin of 6.21% and a return on equity of 8.81%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Gates Industrial Corp PLC will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Gates Industrial from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Gates Industrial from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Gates Industrial from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Gates Industrial from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Gates Industrial from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.00.

Gates Industrial Corporation PLC designs and manufactures power transmission equipment. Its products serves harsh and hazardous industries such as agriculture, construction, manufacturing and energy, to everyday consumer applications such as printers, power washers, automatic doors and vacuum cleaners and virtually every form of transportation.

