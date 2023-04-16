Sendero Wealth Management LLC Has $269,000 Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Sendero Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 24.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,096 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 618 shares during the period. Sendero Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $269,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Markel Corp grew its position in shares of Walt Disney by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 1,922,665 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $263,713,000 after acquiring an additional 42,500 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. lifted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 9,624 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,320,000 after buying an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. United Bank lifted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 9,949 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,365,000 after buying an additional 794 shares in the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Walt Disney by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 24,918 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,418,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in Walt Disney by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 828,308 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $113,611,000 after purchasing an additional 4,722 shares in the last quarter. 62.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,139 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.44, for a total transaction of $117,818.16. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 30,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,197,123.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 3,417 shares of company stock valued at $346,666 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Price Performance

Shares of NYSE DIS opened at $99.90 on Friday. The Walt Disney Company has a twelve month low of $84.07 and a twelve month high of $133.19. The firm has a market cap of $182.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.89, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a 50 day moving average of $100.25 and a 200 day moving average of $98.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.30. Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.93% and a return on equity of 6.72%. The business had revenue of $23.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.06 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DIS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $119.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Monday, February 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $125.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com cut shares of Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 7th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Walt Disney has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.23.

Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

Featured Stories

