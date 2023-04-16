Sendero Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Shares in KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR)

Sendero Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 4,185 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its stake in KBR by 48.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 29,649 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,281,000 after acquiring an additional 9,718 shares in the last quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc acquired a new stake in KBR in the 4th quarter worth approximately $572,099,000. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in KBR in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,974,000. Duality Advisers LP bought a new position in KBR in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,755,000. Finally, Harvest Investment Services LLC bought a new position in KBR in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $523,000.

Insider Activity at KBR

In other news, EVP Jennifer Myles sold 4,714 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.49, for a total value of $256,865.86. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 69,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,808,959.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Jennifer Myles sold 4,714 shares of KBR stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.49, for a total transaction of $256,865.86. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 69,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,808,959.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Lester L. Lyles sold 17,000 shares of KBR stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.81, for a total value of $931,770.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 60,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,313,922.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

KBR Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of KBR stock opened at $56.44 on Friday. KBR, Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.96 and a 1 year high of $58.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $53.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.27. The company has a market capitalization of $7.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

KBR (NYSE:KBR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The construction company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. KBR had a return on equity of 25.46% and a net margin of 2.89%. KBR’s quarterly revenue was down 35.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that KBR, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

KBR Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.135 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. This is a boost from KBR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. KBR’s dividend payout ratio is 44.63%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on KBR shares. Citigroup lifted their price target on KBR from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. DA Davidson upped their price target on KBR from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on KBR in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Cowen upped their price target on KBR from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on KBR from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.33.

KBR Profile

KBR, Inc engages in the provision of differentiated professional services and technologies across the asset and program life-cycle within the government services and hydrocarbons industries. It operates through the following segments: Government Solutions, Technology Solutions, Energy Solutions, Non-strategic Business, and Other.

