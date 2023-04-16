Short Interest in ADM Tronics Unlimited, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ADMT) Declines By 67.5%

ADM Tronics Unlimited, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ADMT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 18,600 shares, a decline of 67.5% from the March 15th total of 57,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 85,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

ADM Tronics Unlimited Price Performance

ADM Tronics Unlimited stock opened at $0.13 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.08. ADM Tronics Unlimited has a one year low of $0.05 and a one year high of $0.14.

About ADM Tronics Unlimited

ADM Tronics Unlimited, Inc operates as a technology-based developer and manufacturer, which engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of environmentally safe chemical products for industrial use, non-toxic composite fabricating resin, non-invasive, electronic therapy technology, electronic development and production and topical, dermatological products.

