Short Interest in ADM Tronics Unlimited, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ADMT) Declines By 67.5%

ADM Tronics Unlimited, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ADMT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 18,600 shares, a decline of 67.5% from the March 15th total of 57,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 85,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
ADM Tronics Unlimited Price Performance
ADM Tronics Unlimited stock opened at $0.13 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.08. ADM Tronics Unlimited has a one year low of $0.05 and a one year high of $0.14.
About ADM Tronics Unlimited
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on ADM Tronics Unlimited (ADMT)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/10 – 4/14
- What is an IRA Account? All About IRAs
- Investing in Quantum Computing: A Guide
- Earnings Beat Proves Citigroup to be The Cheaper Bank Stock
- How to Invest in an IRA in 7 Simple Steps
Receive News & Ratings for ADM Tronics Unlimited Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ADM Tronics Unlimited and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.