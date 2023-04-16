Short Interest in Advanced Emissions Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADES) Expands By 136.6%

Advanced Emissions Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADES – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 48,500 shares, an increase of 136.6% from the March 15th total of 20,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 108,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Insider Buying and Selling at Advanced Emissions Solutions

In other news, Director Jeremy Blank sold 154,293 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.00, for a total value of $617,172.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 477,573 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,910,292. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Advanced Emissions Solutions news, Director Jeremy Blank sold 154,293 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.00, for a total value of $617,172.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 477,573 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,910,292. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Richard Campbell-Breeden purchased 52,742 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.00 per share, for a total transaction of $210,968.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 52,742 shares in the company, valued at $210,968. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 12.07% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Advanced Emissions Solutions

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Advanced Emissions Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Advanced Emissions Solutions by 30.8% in the first quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 17,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Advanced Emissions Solutions by 24.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,738 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 3,504 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Advanced Emissions Solutions by 38.2% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 39,912 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 11,040 shares during the period. Finally, Ingalls & Snyder LLC increased its holdings in Advanced Emissions Solutions by 61.9% in the third quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 40,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 15,293 shares during the period. 35.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Advanced Emissions Solutions Price Performance

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ADES shares. Roth Capital started coverage on Advanced Emissions Solutions in a report on Friday, February 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Advanced Emissions Solutions in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Advanced Emissions Solutions stock opened at $1.82 on Friday. Advanced Emissions Solutions has a 12 month low of $1.70 and a 12 month high of $6.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.55 and its 200-day moving average is $2.67. The company has a current ratio of 4.42, a quick ratio of 3.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market capitalization of $48.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.71 and a beta of 0.94.

Advanced Emissions Solutions (NASDAQ:ADES – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 8th. The industrial products company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.09. Advanced Emissions Solutions had a negative return on equity of 6.24% and a negative net margin of 8.66%. The business had revenue of $23.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.40 million. Equities research analysts expect that Advanced Emissions Solutions will post -0.27 EPS for the current year.

Advanced Emissions Solutions Company Profile

Advanced Emissions Solutions, Inc is a holding company. engages in the provision of environmental and emission control equipment to power generation industry. It operates through the following Segments: Refined Coal and Advanced Purification Technologies. The Refined Coal segment includes Tinuum Group, Tinuum Services, and GWN Manager.

Featured Stories

