Short Interest in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEPPZ) Rises By 138.5%

American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEPPZ – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 93,000 shares, a growth of 138.5% from the March 15th total of 39,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 182,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

American Electric Power Stock Performance

Shares of AEPPZ stock opened at $50.81 on Friday. American Electric Power has a 52 week low of $47.58 and a 52 week high of $57.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $50.10.

American Electric Power Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $0.7656 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 13th. This represents a $3.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.03%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On American Electric Power

About American Electric Power

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AEPPZ. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in American Electric Power by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 20,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,062,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new stake in shares of American Electric Power during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of American Electric Power in the fourth quarter valued at $84,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 17,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $900,000 after purchasing an additional 1,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG purchased a new position in American Electric Power during the fourth quarter worth $126,000.

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

