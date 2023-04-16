Short Interest in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEPPZ) Rises By 138.5%

American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEPPZ – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 93,000 shares, a growth of 138.5% from the March 15th total of 39,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 182,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.
American Electric Power Stock Performance
Shares of AEPPZ stock opened at $50.81 on Friday. American Electric Power has a 52 week low of $47.58 and a 52 week high of $57.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $50.10.
American Electric Power Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $0.7656 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 13th. This represents a $3.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.03%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On American Electric Power
About American Electric Power
American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.
