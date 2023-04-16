Short Interest in Yamaha Co. (OTCMKTS:YAMCY) Decreases By 90.8%

Yamaha Co. (OTCMKTS:YAMCY – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a decrease of 90.8% from the March 15th total of 12,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 18,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Separately, Citigroup raised shares of Yamaha from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st.

Shares of YAMCY stock opened at $39.14 on Friday. Yamaha has a fifty-two week low of $32.51 and a fifty-two week high of $44.09. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.81.

Yamaha Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of musical instruments, audio equipment and electronic components. It operates through the following segments: Musical Instruments, Audio Equipment, and Others. The Musical Instruments segment provides piano, strings, percussion, wind, and electronic musical instruments.

