Short Interest in Yangzijiang Financial Holding Ltd. (OTCMKTS:YNGFF) Decreases By 84.0%

Yangzijiang Financial Holding Ltd. (OTCMKTS:YNGFF – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 26,600 shares, a decline of 84.0% from the March 15th total of 165,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 266.0 days.

Yangzijiang Financial Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:YNGFF opened at $0.26 on Friday. Yangzijiang Financial has a 52 week low of $0.22 and a 52 week high of $0.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.15.

About Yangzijiang Financial

Yangzijiang Financial Holding Ltd provides micro-financing, debt investments, and other investments. The company is based in Jingjiang, China. Yangzijiang Financial Holding Ltd.(SGX:YF8) operates independently of Yangzijiang Shipbuilding (Holdings) Ltd. as of June 2, 2022.

