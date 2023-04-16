Short Interest in Yangzijiang Financial Holding Ltd. (OTCMKTS:YNGFF) Decreases By 84.0%

Yangzijiang Financial Holding Ltd. (OTCMKTS:YNGFF – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 26,600 shares, a decline of 84.0% from the March 15th total of 165,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 266.0 days.
Yangzijiang Financial Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:YNGFF opened at $0.26 on Friday. Yangzijiang Financial has a 52 week low of $0.22 and a 52 week high of $0.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.15.
About Yangzijiang Financial
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Yangzijiang Financial (YNGFF)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/10 – 4/14
- What is an IRA Account? All About IRAs
- Investing in Quantum Computing: A Guide
- Earnings Beat Proves Citigroup to be The Cheaper Bank Stock
- How to Invest in an IRA in 7 Simple Steps
Receive News & Ratings for Yangzijiang Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yangzijiang Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.