Short Interest in Yunji Inc. (NASDAQ:YJ) Grows By 265.3%

Yunji Inc. (NASDAQ:YJ – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 43,100 shares, a growth of 265.3% from the March 15th total of 11,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 265,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Yunji Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of YJ stock opened at $0.38 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.64. Yunji has a 12 month low of $0.34 and a 12 month high of $1.20. The company has a market capitalization of $81.57 million, a P/E ratio of -3.45 and a beta of 0.59.

Institutional Trading of Yunji

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of YJ. Forager Funds Management Pty Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Yunji in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $765,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Yunji by 161.4% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 153,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 94,600 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in shares of Yunji during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

About Yunji

Yunji, Inc engages in the provision of social e-commerce platform. The firm offers Yunji App, a combination of Yunji VIP App and Yunji Flagship App. It also provides solutions and services that allow suppliers to benefit from the firm’s scale of operations and marketing capabilities. The company was founded by Shang Lüe Xiao in May 2015 and is headquartered in Hangzhou, China.

