Siebert Financial (NASDAQ:SIEB) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Siebert Financial (NASDAQ:SIEB – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Friday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
Separately, TheStreet cut Siebert Financial from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday.
Siebert Financial Price Performance
Siebert Financial stock opened at $1.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. Siebert Financial has a 52 week low of $1.20 and a 52 week high of $2.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.77 million, a P/E ratio of -27.14 and a beta of 0.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.80 and a 200-day moving average of $1.66.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Siebert Financial
Siebert Financial Company Profile
Siebert Financial Corp. is bank holding company, which provides brokerage and financial advisory services. It conducts the following lines of business through its wholly-owned subsidiaries: Retail Brokerage Business, Investment Advisory Services, Insurance Services, Robo-Advisory Technology Development, and Prime Brokerage Services.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Siebert Financial (SIEB)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/10 – 4/14
- What is an IRA Account? All About IRAs
- Investing in Quantum Computing: A Guide
- Earnings Beat Proves Citigroup to be The Cheaper Bank Stock
- How to Invest in an IRA in 7 Simple Steps
Receive News & Ratings for Siebert Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Siebert Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.