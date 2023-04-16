Siebert Financial (NASDAQ:SIEB) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Siebert Financial (NASDAQ:SIEB – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Friday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet cut Siebert Financial from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Siebert Financial Price Performance

Siebert Financial stock opened at $1.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. Siebert Financial has a 52 week low of $1.20 and a 52 week high of $2.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.77 million, a P/E ratio of -27.14 and a beta of 0.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.80 and a 200-day moving average of $1.66.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Siebert Financial

Siebert Financial Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Siebert Financial stock. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Siebert Financial Corp. ( NASDAQ:SIEB Get Rating ) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 25,148 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Siebert Financial as of its most recent SEC filing. 6.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Siebert Financial Corp. is bank holding company, which provides brokerage and financial advisory services. It conducts the following lines of business through its wholly-owned subsidiaries: Retail Brokerage Business, Investment Advisory Services, Insurance Services, Robo-Advisory Technology Development, and Prime Brokerage Services.

Read More

