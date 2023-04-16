Siebert Financial (NASDAQ:SIEB) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Siebert Financial (NASDAQ:SIEB – Get Rating) in a research note released on Friday. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Siebert Financial from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Wednesday.
Siebert Financial Trading Up 2.2 %
Shares of SIEB opened at $1.90 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $61.77 million, a PE ratio of -27.14 and a beta of 0.03. Siebert Financial has a fifty-two week low of $1.20 and a fifty-two week high of $2.54.
Siebert Financial Company Profile
Siebert Financial Corp. is bank holding company, which provides brokerage and financial advisory services. It conducts the following lines of business through its wholly-owned subsidiaries: Retail Brokerage Business, Investment Advisory Services, Insurance Services, Robo-Advisory Technology Development, and Prime Brokerage Services.
