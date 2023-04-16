Siebert Financial (NASDAQ:SIEB) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Siebert Financial (NASDAQ:SIEB – Get Rating) in a research note released on Friday. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Siebert Financial from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Shares of SIEB opened at $1.90 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $61.77 million, a PE ratio of -27.14 and a beta of 0.03. Siebert Financial has a fifty-two week low of $1.20 and a fifty-two week high of $2.54.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Siebert Financial stock. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Siebert Financial Corp. ( NASDAQ:SIEB Get Rating ) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 25,148 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.08% of Siebert Financial at the end of the most recent quarter. 6.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Siebert Financial Corp. is bank holding company, which provides brokerage and financial advisory services. It conducts the following lines of business through its wholly-owned subsidiaries: Retail Brokerage Business, Investment Advisory Services, Insurance Services, Robo-Advisory Technology Development, and Prime Brokerage Services.

