Signature Bank (SBNY) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 17th. The bank reported $4.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.92 by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $683.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $687.00 million. Signature Bank had a net margin of 36.03% and a return on equity of 16.76%. On average, analysts expect Signature Bank to post $14 EPS for the current fiscal year and $16 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBNY opened at $0.17 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $10.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.01 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. Signature Bank has a 12-month low of $0.09 and a 12-month high of $296.97. The business’s 50 day moving average is $74.52 and its 200 day moving average is $113.04.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 10th. Investors of record on Friday, January 27th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This is a boost from Signature Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 26th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1,637.43%. Signature Bank’s payout ratio is presently 13.47%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in shares of Signature Bank by 197.5% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 363 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Signature Bank during the 1st quarter valued at $205,000. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Signature Bank by 42.7% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 836 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Signature Bank during the 1st quarter valued at $264,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Signature Bank during the 1st quarter valued at $307,000. 93.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Maxim Group cut their target price on Signature Bank from $250.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Stephens cut Signature Bank from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Signature Bank from $132.00 to $124.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Signature Bank from $8.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Signature Bank in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Signature Bank has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $174.53.

Signature Bank engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Specialty Finance segments. The Commercial Banking segment consists of commercial real estate lending, commercial and industrial lending, and commercial deposit gathering activities.

