Silvergate Capital (SI) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI – Get Rating) will issue its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 17th.

Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 17th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $52.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.86 million. Silvergate Capital had a net margin of 45.10% and a return on equity of 8.87%. On average, analysts expect Silvergate Capital to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:SI opened at $1.52 on Friday. Silvergate Capital has a one year low of $1.10 and a one year high of $144.53. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SI. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Silvergate Capital by 500.4% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 5,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 4,208 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Silvergate Capital by 52.0% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 2,227 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Silvergate Capital by 291.6% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 885 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 659 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Silvergate Capital by 152.1% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 7,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 4,802 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smith Anglin Financial LLC bought a new stake in Silvergate Capital during the 4th quarter worth about $174,000. Institutional investors own 94.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SI. Bank of America cut shares of Silvergate Capital from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on shares of Silvergate Capital from $51.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Silvergate Capital from $27.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 6th. TheStreet cut shares of Silvergate Capital from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Compass Point cut shares of Silvergate Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.18.

Silvergate Capital Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Silvergate Bank that provides banking products and services to business and individual clients in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand accounts, money market and savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.

