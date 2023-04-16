SlateStone Wealth LLC Acquires New Shares in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

SlateStone Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 2,360 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TIP. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 391.8% in the 4th quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 12,963 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,380,000 after purchasing an additional 10,327 shares during the period. Total Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Total Investment Management Inc. now owns 175,186 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $18,647,000 after purchasing an additional 5,308 shares during the period. Private Portfolio Partners LLC boosted its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 57,766 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,149,000 after purchasing an additional 1,490 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 6,289 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $669,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. Finally, Insight Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Insight Wealth Partners LLC now owns 52,131 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,549,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA TIP opened at $109.84 on Friday. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $104.63 and a 52-week high of $122.35. The company has a fifty day moving average of $108.57 and a 200-day moving average of $107.67.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

