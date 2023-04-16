SlateStone Wealth LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

SlateStone Wealth LLC trimmed its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 16.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,095 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,464 shares during the quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $499,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arcus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in AT&T in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in AT&T by 75.6% in the 4th quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,881 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 810 shares in the last quarter. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in AT&T in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Eisler Capital UK Ltd. purchased a new stake in AT&T in the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in AT&T in the 4th quarter worth $43,000. 51.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AT&T Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of T stock opened at $19.93 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $19.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market cap of $142.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.75, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.66. AT&T Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.46 and a twelve month high of $21.53.

AT&T Announces Dividend

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The technology company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $31.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.50 billion. AT&T had a negative net margin of 6.60% and a positive return on equity of 14.18%. The company’s revenue was down 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 10th will be given a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.57%. AT&T’s payout ratio is currently -93.28%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

T has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AT&T in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of AT&T from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of AT&T from $24.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of AT&T from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of AT&T from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, AT&T presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.00.

About AT&T

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S. territories, and businesses globally.

