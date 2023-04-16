SlateStone Wealth LLC Decreases Position in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

SlateStone Wealth LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) by 11.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,541 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 197 shares during the quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $392,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BDX. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 105.6% in the fourth quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 111 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 44.1% in the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 209 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Becton Dickinson and alerts:

Becton, Dickinson and Stock Down 0.3 %

Becton, Dickinson and stock opened at $255.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.54. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a fifty-two week low of $215.90 and a fifty-two week high of $272.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $242.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $241.22.

Becton, Dickinson and Announces Dividend

Becton, Dickinson and ( NYSE:BDX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $4.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.59 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 8.47%. Becton, Dickinson and’s revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.64 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th were issued a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.68%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on BDX shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Becton, Dickinson and in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Becton, Dickinson and from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Becton, Dickinson and from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Bank of America upgraded Becton, Dickinson and from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $250.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price target on Becton, Dickinson and from $280.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $272.44.

Insider Buying and Selling at Becton, Dickinson and

In related news, EVP Richard Byrd sold 1,421 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.60, for a total transaction of $353,260.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,023,983.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Becton, Dickinson & Co engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products. It operates through the following segments: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional. The BD Medical segment produces medical technologies and devices that are used to help improve healthcare delivery.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Becton Dickinson and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Becton Dickinson and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.