SlateStone Wealth LLC Has $268,000 Stake in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB)

SlateStone Wealth LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB – Get Rating) by 34.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,385 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,813 shares during the quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $268,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IGSB. First Command Bank acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. City Holding Co. grew its position in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 39.2% in the fourth quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 1,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Country Trust Bank grew its position in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 37.4% in the third quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 1,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $132,000. Finally, Roger Wittlin Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $145,000. 66.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:IGSB opened at $50.53 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $50.18 and its 200-day moving average is $49.90. iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $48.62 and a 52-week high of $51.45.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 4th were given a $0.13 dividend. This is an increase from iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 3rd.

The iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (IGSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US Corporate (1-5 Y) index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate debt with 1-5 years remaining in maturity. IGSB was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

