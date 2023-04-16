SlateStone Wealth LLC Has $302,000 Stock Position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

SlateStone Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,553 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 130 shares during the quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $302,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 5.3% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 3,562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. boosted its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 6.7% during the third quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 39,183 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,096,000 after purchasing an additional 2,451 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 38.7% during the fourth quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,353 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,156,000 after purchasing an additional 7,072 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Morgan Stanley by 82.6% in the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,205 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $569,000 after acquiring an additional 3,259 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its position in Morgan Stanley by 35.9% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 104,285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,240,000 after acquiring an additional 27,536 shares during the period. 83.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $125.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $97.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Cfra raised shares of Morgan Stanley from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Odeon Capital Group raised shares of Morgan Stanley from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $88.75 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Morgan Stanley currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $94.87.

Morgan Stanley Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MS opened at $86.71 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $91.74 and a 200 day moving average of $88.81. The stock has a market cap of $145.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.34. Morgan Stanley has a 12 month low of $72.05 and a 12 month high of $100.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.06. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 16.73% and a return on equity of 12.06%. The business had revenue of $12.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.16 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Morgan Stanley will post 6.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Morgan Stanley Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st were paid a $0.775 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 30th. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.58%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.49%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 24,556 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.23, for a total transaction of $2,412,135.88. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 190,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,706,921.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Morgan Stanley news, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 24,556 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.23, for a total transaction of $2,412,135.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 190,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,706,921.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel A. Simkowitz sold 44,910 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.05, for a total value of $4,358,515.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 348,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,824,933.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 341,699 shares of company stock valued at $33,143,046 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

About Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

