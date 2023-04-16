SlateStone Wealth LLC Has $442,000 Position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

SlateStone Wealth LLC lowered its stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 14.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,692 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 950 shares during the period. SlateStone Wealth LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $442,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Medtronic by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 266,390 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $20,704,000 after acquiring an additional 27,429 shares during the period. Patten & Patten Inc. TN grew its holdings in Medtronic by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 6,981 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $543,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the period. Janney Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Medtronic by 33.6% during the 4th quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 143,031 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $11,116,000 after acquiring an additional 35,973 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Medtronic by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 17,153 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,333,000 after acquiring an additional 2,068 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in Medtronic by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 877,519 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $68,201,000 after acquiring an additional 78,801 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.37% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on MDT shares. UBS Group lowered shares of Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $127.00 to $79.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Medtronic from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $102.00 to $89.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $80.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.11.

Medtronic Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:MDT opened at $80.71 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $81.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.39. Medtronic plc has a one year low of $75.76 and a one year high of $114.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.38 billion, a PE ratio of 26.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.71.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The medical technology company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $7.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.53 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 13.20% and a return on equity of 13.37%. Medtronic’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.37 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 5.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Medtronic Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 24th were paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 23rd. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.37%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 89.47%.

Medtronic Profile

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiovascular Porrtfolio, Neuroscience Portfolio, Medical Surgical Portfolio, and Diabetes Operating Unit.

