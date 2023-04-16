SlateStone Wealth LLC Has $460,000 Holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

SlateStone Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) by 74.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,087 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 893 shares during the quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $460,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ITW. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 51.0% during the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 237 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.83% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Vice Chairman Christopher A. O’herlihy sold 60,137 shares of Illinois Tool Works stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.26, for a total transaction of $14,809,337.62. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 40,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,868,130.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Illinois Tool Works news, Vice Chairman Christopher A. O’herlihy sold 60,137 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.26, for a total value of $14,809,337.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 40,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,868,130.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ernest Scott Santi sold 235,656 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.29, for a total value of $58,039,716.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 213,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,592,274.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Illinois Tool Works Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of Illinois Tool Works stock opened at $231.32 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 12 month low of $173.52 and a 12 month high of $253.37. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $234.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $223.09. The stock has a market cap of $70.51 billion, a PE ratio of 23.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.10.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by ($0.26). Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 87.15% and a net margin of 19.04%. The company had revenue of $3.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.90 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.95 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.51 EPS for the current year.

Illinois Tool Works Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 13th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $1.31 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $5.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.58%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have issued reports on ITW shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Illinois Tool Works in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $232.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Barclays cut their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $211.00 to $205.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $259.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Vertical Research downgraded Illinois Tool Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $240.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $224.43.

About Illinois Tool Works

(Get Rating)

Illinois Tool Works, Inc engages in the manufacture of industrial products and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Automotive OEM, Test and Measurement and Electronics, Food Equipment, Polymers and Fluids, Welding, Construction Products, and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment produces components and fasteners for automotive-related applications.

Further Reading

