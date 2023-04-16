SlateStone Wealth LLC Increases Stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

SlateStone Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 28.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,881 shares of the cable giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,886 shares during the quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $450,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CWM LLC raised its position in Comcast by 25.8% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 749,441 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $26,208,000 after acquiring an additional 153,787 shares in the last quarter. Sendero Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Comcast by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Sendero Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,280 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,199,000 after purchasing an additional 3,909 shares during the period. Edmp Inc. acquired a new stake in Comcast in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $21,420,000. Legato Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Comcast in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,109,000. Finally, Barber Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Comcast in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $207,000. 82.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Comcast

In related news, major shareholder Corp Comcast sold 1,977,877 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.27, for a total value of $6,467,657.79. Following the sale, the insider now owns 28,902,123 shares in the company, valued at approximately $94,509,942.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,527,791 shares of company stock worth $19,025,007. 1.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Comcast Price Performance

Several brokerages have commented on CMCSA. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of Comcast in a report on Thursday, April 6th. TD Securities dropped their price objective on Comcast from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 27th. Cowen dropped their price objective on Comcast from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 27th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $39.00 price objective (up from $38.00) on shares of Comcast in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Comcast from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.76.

NASDAQ:CMCSA opened at $37.96 on Friday. Comcast Co. has a 52 week low of $28.39 and a 52 week high of $48.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The company has a market capitalization of $160.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $37.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.54.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The cable giant reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $30.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.36 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 18.40% and a net margin of 4.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 3.66 EPS for the current year.

Comcast Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 5th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 4th. This is an increase from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Comcast’s payout ratio is currently 97.48%.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corp. engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky. The Cable Communications segment consists of Comcast Cable, which is a provider of broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential customers in the United States under the Xfinity brand.

Further Reading

