SlateStone Wealth LLC Invests $214,000 in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

SlateStone Wealth LLC acquired a new position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 22.7% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 124,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,942,000 after buying an additional 23,132 shares during the period. Kanawha Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 178,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,373,000 after buying an additional 3,235 shares during the period. Castleview Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 3,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the period. Barber Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter valued at about $228,000. Finally, Janney Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 44,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,841,000 after buying an additional 4,326 shares during the period. 68.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $67.00 price target on Coca-Cola in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Barclays lifted their price target on Coca-Cola from $69.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.85.

Coca-Cola Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSE:KO opened at $63.05 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $272.77 billion, a PE ratio of 28.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $60.65 and its 200 day moving average is $60.60. The Coca-Cola Company has a 12 month low of $54.01 and a 12 month high of $67.20.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45. The company had revenue of $10.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.92 billion. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 22.19% and a return on equity of 42.35%. Coca-Cola’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Coca-Cola Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th were issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This is a boost from Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is presently 83.64%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Coca-Cola

In other Coca-Cola news, insider Brian John Smith sold 126,972 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.07, for a total transaction of $7,881,152.04. Following the sale, the insider now owns 116,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,210,547.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Coca-Cola news, CEO James Quincey sold 46,421 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.50, for a total transaction of $2,808,470.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 592,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,849,033. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian John Smith sold 126,972 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.07, for a total transaction of $7,881,152.04. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 116,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,210,547.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 282,268 shares of company stock valued at $17,137,823 in the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Coca-Cola Profile

The Coca-Cola Co engages in the manufacturing and marketing of non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following segments: Europe, Middle East and Africa, Latin America, North America, Asia Pacific, Global Ventures, and Bottling Investments. The company was founded by Asa Griggs Candler on May 8, 1886 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

