SlateStone Wealth LLC Purchases Shares of 5,000 Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO)

SlateStone Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 5,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $285,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BRO. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in Brown & Brown by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 63,451 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,838,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its holdings in Brown & Brown by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 77,868 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,709,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Brown & Brown by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 15,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $866,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in Brown & Brown by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 15,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $953,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Brown & Brown by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 18,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,105,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.52% of the company’s stock.

BRO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Brown & Brown in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Brown & Brown from $69.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 10th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Brown & Brown from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Brown & Brown in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $67.00 price objective for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.70.

In other Brown & Brown news, Director Lawrence L. Gellerstedt III acquired 3,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $57.92 per share, for a total transaction of $196,928.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $943,169.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 17.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BRO stock opened at $58.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.89. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.67 billion, a PE ratio of 24.90 and a beta of 0.74. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.82 and a 1 year high of $72.04.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $901.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $897.98 million. Brown & Brown had a return on equity of 14.88% and a net margin of 18.80%. The business’s revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 3rd were given a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 2nd. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. Brown & Brown’s payout ratio is 19.49%.

Brown & Brown, Inc is an insurance agency, wholesale brokerage, insurance program and service organization. It engages in the provision of insurance brokerage services and casualty insurance underwriting services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services.

