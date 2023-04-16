SlateStone Wealth LLC Takes $220,000 Position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

SlateStone Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,104 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LOW. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 1,381 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. United Bank grew its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 9,734 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,968,000 after acquiring an additional 617 shares during the period. Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,629,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 256,098 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $51,780,000 after buying an additional 920 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 74.6% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 295 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.62% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Lowe’s Companies news, EVP Donald Frieson sold 9,411 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.00, for a total transaction of $1,853,967.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,523,936. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Lowe’s Companies Price Performance

LOW stock opened at $202.18 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $201.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $201.43. The stock has a market cap of $120.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.09. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $170.12 and a 1 year high of $223.31.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The home improvement retailer reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $22.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.71 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 6.63% and a negative return on equity of 82.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.78 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lowe’s Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 26th will be issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 25th. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is 41.96%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LOW has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Monday, December 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $210.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $258.00 to $235.00 in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $235.00 target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Monday, February 13th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $300.00 to $275.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $215.00 to $210.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $223.85.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodeling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

Further Reading

