SlateStone Wealth LLC Takes Position in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

SlateStone Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,910 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $339,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MPC. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Marathon Petroleum in the third quarter valued at $29,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Marathon Petroleum in the third quarter valued at $32,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC grew its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 41.3% during the third quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 342 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Homestead Advisers Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the third quarter worth about $35,000. 76.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Marathon Petroleum

In other news, Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $780,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 34,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,543,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $780,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 34,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,543,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Suzanne Gagle sold 60,019 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.28, for a total value of $8,059,351.32. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,176,477.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Petroleum Price Performance

Shares of MPC opened at $130.78 on Friday. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a twelve month low of $77.62 and a twelve month high of $138.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $127.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $119.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.27 billion, a PE ratio of 4.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $6.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.54 by $1.11. The company had revenue of $39.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.29 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 41.55% and a net margin of 8.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.30 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 20.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Marathon Petroleum Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 16th were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 15th. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.49%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MPC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $133.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Mizuho upgraded Marathon Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $133.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Barclays lifted their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $130.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Marathon Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $132.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $143.81.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent company, which engages in the refining, marketing, and transportation of petroleum products in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Refining and Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining and Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States, purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals, and trucks that the company owns or operates.

Featured Articles

