SlateStone Wealth LLC Takes Position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

SlateStone Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 2,070 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 62.5% in the third quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 325 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 210.6% in the third quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 351 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Align Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Core Alternative Capital grew its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 218.3% in the third quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 366 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.76% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Phillips 66

In other Phillips 66 news, Director Gregory Hayes bought 10,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $97.75 per share, for a total transaction of $1,001,937.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,299 shares in the company, valued at $1,397,727.25. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Phillips 66 Stock Down 0.0 %

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Phillips 66 from $155.00 to $137.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 19th. Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Phillips 66 in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Phillips 66 from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Phillips 66 in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $139.00 price target for the company. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Phillips 66 from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.80.

Shares of Phillips 66 stock opened at $106.26 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $101.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $101.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.63, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.38. Phillips 66 has a twelve month low of $74.02 and a twelve month high of $113.53.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $4.00 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.35 by ($0.35). Phillips 66 had a net margin of 6.27% and a return on equity of 31.20%. The business had revenue of $40.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.94 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Phillips 66 will post 16.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Phillips 66 Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 21st were given a $1.05 dividend. This is a boost from Phillips 66’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 17th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.30%.

About Phillips 66

Phillips 66 engages in the processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of fuels and other related products. The company operates through the following segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining and Marketing & Specialties. The Midstream segment provides crude oil and refined products transportation, terminaling and processing services, as well as natural gas, natural gas liquids and liquefied petroleum gas transportation, storage, processing and marketing services.

Further Reading

