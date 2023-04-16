SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) Raised to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of SLM (NASDAQ:SLM – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on SLM. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of SLM from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of SLM from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised shares of SLM from an underweight rating to an overweight rating and increased their target price for the company from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of SLM from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of SLM from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $18.00.

SLM Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SLM opened at $14.32 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $13.52 and a 200-day moving average of $15.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.42 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.55. SLM has a twelve month low of $10.81 and a twelve month high of $20.17.

SLM Dividend Announcement

SLM ( NASDAQ:SLM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The credit services provider reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.79). SLM had a net margin of 19.82% and a return on equity of 27.83%. The business had revenue of $542.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $358.11 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.05 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that SLM will post 2.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 2nd. SLM’s payout ratio is 25.88%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of SLM by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 156,130 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,867,000 after acquiring an additional 3,913 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SLM during the 1st quarter worth $262,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SLM by 26.9% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 180,359 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,311,000 after acquiring an additional 38,282 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in shares of SLM by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 102,214 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,877,000 after acquiring an additional 5,012 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of SLM by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,541,444 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $101,733,000 after acquiring an additional 45,321 shares during the last quarter. 96.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About SLM

SLM Corp. engages in the provision and administration of education loans. Its services include private education loans, banking, college savings, and insurance services. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Newark, DE.

