SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) Rating Increased to Hold at StockNews.com

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Friday.

SLM has been the topic of a number of other reports. Barclays cut their price objective on SLM from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on SLM from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on SLM from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley upgraded SLM from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut SLM from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $18.00.

SLM Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SLM opened at $14.32 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.42 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.55. SLM has a 1-year low of $10.81 and a 1-year high of $20.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.52 and its 200 day moving average is $15.41.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SLM

SLM ( NASDAQ:SLM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The credit services provider reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.79). SLM had a return on equity of 27.83% and a net margin of 19.82%. The company had revenue of $542.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $358.11 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.05 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that SLM will post 2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SLM. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of SLM in the fourth quarter worth about $41,054,000. Impactive Capital LP lifted its position in shares of SLM by 10.1% in the third quarter. Impactive Capital LP now owns 22,593,389 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $316,082,000 after buying an additional 2,080,790 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of SLM in the third quarter worth about $28,490,000. Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of SLM by 53.0% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,530,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $83,171,000 after buying an additional 1,570,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new stake in shares of SLM in the third quarter worth about $16,637,000. 96.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About SLM

SLM Corp. engages in the provision and administration of education loans. Its services include private education loans, banking, college savings, and insurance services. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Newark, DE.

