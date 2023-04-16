Smart Powerr (NASDAQ:CREG) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Smart Powerr (NASDAQ:CREG – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Smart Powerr Trading Down 3.3 %

Shares of CREG stock opened at $1.49 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $10.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.67 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.33. Smart Powerr has a 12-month low of $1.31 and a 12-month high of $5.82.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Smart Powerr

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Smart Powerr stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in Smart Powerr Corp. (NASDAQ:CREG – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 10,730 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned 0.15% of Smart Powerr at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Smart Powerr Company Profile

Smart Powerr Corp. engages in the provision of energy savings and recycling products and services. It offers waste energy recycling projects for industrial applications and develops a Build-Operate-Transfer model to provide energy saving and recovery facilities for multiple energy intensive industries in China.

