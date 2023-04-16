SNC-Lavalin Group (TSE:SNC) PT Raised to C$38.00 at ATB Capital

SNC-Lavalin Group (TSE:SNC – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by investment analysts at ATB Capital from C$37.00 to C$38.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. ATB Capital’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 20.14% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on SNC. Raymond James boosted their price objective on SNC-Lavalin Group from C$36.00 to C$37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on SNC-Lavalin Group from C$36.00 to C$39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 6th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on SNC-Lavalin Group from C$30.00 to C$33.00 in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. CIBC lifted their target price on SNC-Lavalin Group from C$30.00 to C$31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their target price on SNC-Lavalin Group from C$34.00 to C$38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$36.88.

TSE SNC opened at C$31.63 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of C$5.55 billion, a PE ratio of 351.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.58, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.85. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$30.64 and its 200 day moving average is C$26.81. SNC-Lavalin Group has a fifty-two week low of C$21.27 and a fifty-two week high of C$33.57.

SNC-Lavalin Group Inc operates as an integrated professional services and project management company. It operates through Engineering, Design, and Project Management (EDPM); Nuclear; Infrastructure Services; Resources; Infrastructure EPC (Engineering, Procurement, and Construction) Projects; and Capital segments.

