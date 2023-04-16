Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. Acquires 350 Shares of Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE)

Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) by 15.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,550 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Sempra Energy were worth $394,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SRE. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Sempra Energy by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,858 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,060,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of Sempra Energy by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 90,967 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $14,058,000 after acquiring an additional 1,573 shares during the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Sempra Energy by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,358 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $674,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the period. Bank of The West boosted its stake in Sempra Energy by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of The West now owns 18,993 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,935,000 after acquiring an additional 744 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in Sempra Energy by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 865,662 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $134,122,000 after purchasing an additional 38,409 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.75% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SRE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Sempra Energy from $173.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Sempra Energy from $180.00 to $174.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Sempra Energy from $169.00 to $166.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on Sempra Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Sempra Energy from $158.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $167.50.

Sempra Energy Trading Down 1.1 %

Sempra Energy stock opened at $153.03 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $48.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $151.26 and a 200-day moving average of $154.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.56. Sempra Energy has a one year low of $136.54 and a one year high of $176.47.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $3.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.79 billion. Sempra Energy had a return on equity of 10.53% and a net margin of 14.74%. Sempra Energy’s revenue was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.16 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Sempra Energy will post 8.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sempra Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 22nd were paid a $1.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 21st. This is a boost from Sempra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.11%. Sempra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 71.90%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Sempra Energy news, CEO Jeffrey W. Martin sold 19,260 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.09, for a total value of $2,813,693.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1 shares in the company, valued at $146.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Jeffrey W. Martin sold 19,260 shares of Sempra Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.09, for a total transaction of $2,813,693.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1 shares in the company, valued at $146.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Trevor I. Mihalik sold 2,306 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.50, for a total value of $342,441.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 21,362 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,172,257. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 52,504 shares of company stock worth $8,045,547. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Sempra Energy Company Profile

Sempra Energy is an energy-service holding company, which engages in the development and operation of energy infrastructure, and provision of electric and gas services. It operates through the following segments: San Diego Gas and Electric Company (SDG&E), Southern California Gas Company (SoCalGas), Sempra Texas Utilities, Sempra Mexico, and Sempra LNG.

Further Reading

