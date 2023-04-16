Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. Buys New Position in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 950 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $263,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BIIB. Exos TFP Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Biogen during the 3rd quarter valued at $126,000. Brookstone Capital Management raised its position in shares of Biogen by 44.9% during the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 7,235 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,835,000 after buying an additional 2,242 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Biogen by 39.7% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,528 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $408,000 after buying an additional 434 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP grew its position in Biogen by 29.9% during the third quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 6,749 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,802,000 after buying an additional 1,553 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Biogen by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,950 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,094,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. 84.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BIIB opened at $288.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 2.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.19. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $274.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $279.88. Biogen Inc. has a one year low of $187.16 and a one year high of $311.88.

Biogen ( NASDAQ:BIIB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The biotechnology company reported $4.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.48 by $0.57. The firm had revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.44 billion. Biogen had a return on equity of 20.96% and a net margin of 29.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.39 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Biogen Inc. will post 15.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Biogen news, insider Priya Singhal sold 91 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.11, for a total transaction of $25,217.01. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $787,823.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet lowered Biogen from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Biogen from $351.00 to $349.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Biogen from $320.00 to $310.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Biogen from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Biogen in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $318.68.

Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. Its products include TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI and FAMPYRA for the treatment of MS, SPINRAZA for the treatment of SMA, ADUHELM for the treatment of Alzheimer’s disease, and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

