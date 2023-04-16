Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. Cuts Stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. lowered its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,330 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $607,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CFO4Life Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 56.8% in the third quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 759 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. RVW Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 9.2% in the third quarter. RVW Wealth LLC now owns 771 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $364,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Canal Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC now owns 563 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 14.9% during the third quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 4,598 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,172,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.4% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 95,954 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $45,316,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Costco Wholesale

In related news, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $488.95, for a total value of $733,425.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,934,972.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 1,500 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $488.95, for a total transaction of $733,425.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,093 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,934,972.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,068 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.32, for a total value of $999,505.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 25,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,252,162. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,668 shares of company stock worth $3,290,566 in the last three months. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Costco Wholesale Stock Performance

Shares of COST stock opened at $491.30 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $217.88 billion, a PE ratio of 36.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $492.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $489.61. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52 week low of $406.51 and a 52 week high of $609.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The retailer reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.20 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $55.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.61 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.58% and a return on equity of 28.66%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.92 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 14.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Costco Wholesale Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 3rd were given a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 2nd. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 26.45%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com raised Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Costco Wholesale from $545.00 to $535.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Tigress Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $678.00 to $635.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $600.00 to $575.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $550.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $549.52.

About Costco Wholesale

(Get Rating)

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses through wholly owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D. Sinegal and Jeffrey H. Brotman in 1983 and is headquartered in Issaquah, WA.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.