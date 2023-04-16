Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $553,000 Stock Position in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) by 55.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 14,050 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the quarter. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $553,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new stake in Halliburton in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Halliburton in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Halliburton during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 100.0% during the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,150 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Halliburton by 74.1% in the third quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 1,266 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. 80.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on HAL shares. HSBC increased their price target on Halliburton from $43.90 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Halliburton from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of Halliburton from $57.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Halliburton from $45.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.12.

In other Halliburton news, Director Margaret Katherine Banks sold 2,769 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.79, for a total value of $107,409.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $459,894.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other Halliburton news, EVP Van H. Beckwith sold 4,493 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.41, for a total transaction of $181,562.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 191,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,731,806.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Margaret Katherine Banks sold 2,769 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.79, for a total value of $107,409.51. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,856 shares in the company, valued at $459,894.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 11,557 shares of company stock valued at $471,939. 0.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of HAL opened at $33.63 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market cap of $30.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 2.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $34.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.86. Halliburton has a 1 year low of $23.30 and a 1 year high of $43.99.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The oilfield services company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.05. Halliburton had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 26.25%. The business had revenue of $5.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS. Halliburton’s quarterly revenue was up 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Halliburton will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st were given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. This is a boost from Halliburton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.99%.

Halliburton Co engages in the provision of services and products to the energy industry related to the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation segments. The Completion and Production segment delivers cementing, stimulation, intervention, pressure control, specialty chemicals, artificial lift, and completion services.

