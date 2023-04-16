Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $742,000 Stock Holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Get Rating) by 25.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 6,752 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,357 shares during the quarter. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $742,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SHV. Phillips Financial Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $28,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Ambassador Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 213.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC now owns 379 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the period. EPG Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Hudock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 22.7% in the third quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.11% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of SHV stock opened at $110.26 on Friday. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $109.73 and a 12-month high of $110.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $110.19 and a 200-day moving average of $110.04.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 4th were issued a dividend of $0.391 per share. This represents a $4.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 3rd. This is a boost from iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.29.

(Get Rating)

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.