Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $755,000 Stock Holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. lowered its stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,090 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Stryker were worth $755,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of Stryker by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 8,786 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,148,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of Stryker by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 7,818 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,911,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 1,533 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $411,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Stryker by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC now owns 2,817 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $596,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Stryker by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,264 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.10% of the company’s stock.

SYK has been the subject of several analyst reports. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Stryker from $245.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. UBS Group started coverage on Stryker in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $287.00 target price for the company. Barclays lifted their price target on Stryker from $283.00 to $314.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Stryker from $257.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Stryker from $281.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $277.45.

In related news, Director Allan C. Golston sold 5,459 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.27, for a total transaction of $1,437,190.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,563,885.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, insider Viju Menon sold 2,161 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.31, for a total value of $571,173.91. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,611 shares in the company, valued at $2,804,593.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Allan C. Golston sold 5,459 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.27, for a total transaction of $1,437,190.93. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,563,885.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 347,303 shares of company stock valued at $95,218,362 in the last ninety days. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SYK opened at $291.76 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Stryker Co. has a 52 week low of $188.84 and a 52 week high of $294.07. The stock has a market cap of $110.61 billion, a PE ratio of 47.29, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a 50 day moving average of $273.20 and a 200-day moving average of $248.19.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The medical technology company reported $3.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.97 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 22.39% and a net margin of 12.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.71 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 10.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is 48.62%.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corp. is a medical technology company, which engages in the provision of innovative products and services that help improve patient and healthcare outcomes. It operates under the MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine segments. The MedSurg and Neurotechnology segment includes surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment, intensive care disposable products, clinical communication, workflow solutions, products for the treatment of acute ischemic and hemorrhagic stroke, traditional brain, and open skull based surgical procedures, orthobiologic, and biosurgery.

