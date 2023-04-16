Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. Increases Stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 12.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 57,800 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,500 shares during the quarter. Walt Disney makes up 1.1% of Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $5,022,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. TD Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Walt Disney by 167.5% in the 3rd quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 412 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc increased its stake in Walt Disney by 86.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 567 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new stake in Walt Disney during the fourth quarter valued at about $56,000. Institutional investors own 62.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Insider Activity at Walt Disney

In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,139 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.44, for a total value of $117,818.16. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 30,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,197,123.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold 3,417 shares of company stock worth $346,666 in the last 90 days. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Walt Disney Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE DIS opened at $99.90 on Friday. The Walt Disney Company has a fifty-two week low of $84.07 and a fifty-two week high of $133.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.99. The company has a market cap of $182.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.89, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $100.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $98.22.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $23.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.29 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.72% and a net margin of 3.93%. The business’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.06 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on Walt Disney from $120.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $145.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 13th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Huber Research assumed coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.23.

Walt Disney Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.