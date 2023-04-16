Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. Invests $533,000 in Alkami Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALKT)

Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Alkami Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALKT – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 36,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $533,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Alkami Technology by 8.6% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 41,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $597,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Alkami Technology by 4.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 92,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,329,000 after acquiring an additional 4,067 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Alkami Technology by 55.4% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 17,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 6,338 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Alkami Technology by 28.0% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 28,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after acquiring an additional 6,298 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Alkami Technology by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,841,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,662,000 after acquiring an additional 92,155 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Alkami Technology alerts:

Alkami Technology Stock Performance

Shares of ALKT stock opened at $12.52 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.82, a quick ratio of 5.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of -19.56 and a beta of 0.03. Alkami Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.23 and a 12-month high of $17.71. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.22.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Alkami Technology ( NASDAQ:ALKT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $55.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.77 million. Alkami Technology had a negative net margin of 28.69% and a negative return on equity of 19.59%. Analysts expect that Alkami Technology, Inc. will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ALKT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Alkami Technology from $17.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday. Citigroup upped their target price on Alkami Technology from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. KeyCorp cut their price target on Alkami Technology from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Alkami Technology in a research note on Friday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.80.

Insider Activity at Alkami Technology

In other Alkami Technology news, insider Stephen Bohanon sold 25,141 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.61, for a total transaction of $317,028.01. Following the sale, the insider now owns 537,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,772,831. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 40.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Alkami Technology Profile

(Get Rating)

Alkami Technology, Inc offers a cloud-based digital banking platform in the United States. The company's platform allows financial institutions to onboard and engage new users, accelerate revenues, and enhance operational efficiency, with the support of a proprietary, cloud-based, multi-tenant architecture.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Alkami Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alkami Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.