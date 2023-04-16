Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. Lowers Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,340 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 140 shares during the period. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $716,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Honeywell International by 45.9% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,064,728 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $177,776,000 after purchasing an additional 335,033 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Honeywell International by 2.9% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,422,464 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,239,327,000 after purchasing an additional 211,341 shares during the period. ING Groep NV increased its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 114.7% during the first quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 380,469 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $74,104,000 after purchasing an additional 203,232 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Honeywell International by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,603,767 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $267,781,000 after purchasing an additional 196,808 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covea Finance purchased a new position in Honeywell International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,540,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.30% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Stock Up 0.3 %

Honeywell International stock opened at $196.55 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $130.84 billion, a PE ratio of 27.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.25. Honeywell International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $166.63 and a fifty-two week high of $220.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $190.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $202.15.

Honeywell International Announces Dividend

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The conglomerate reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $9.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.26 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 32.89% and a net margin of 14.00%. The company’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.09 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 24th were paid a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.67%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on HON shares. UBS Group decreased their target price on Honeywell International from $193.00 to $185.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $235.00 to $228.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $206.00 to $209.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Honeywell International from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Honeywell International from $204.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Honeywell International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $214.69.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes, specialty chemicals, electronic and advanced materials, process technology for refining and petrochemicals, and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business, and transportation.

Featured Articles

