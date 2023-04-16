Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. Purchases 7,070 Shares of Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB)

Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB – Get Rating) by 15.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 51,420 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,070 shares during the period. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Itaú Unibanco were worth $242,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of ITUB. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in shares of Itaú Unibanco by 20.5% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 440,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,038,000 after acquiring an additional 74,854 shares during the last quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Itaú Unibanco in the fourth quarter valued at about $223,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Itaú Unibanco in the 4th quarter worth approximately $162,000. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Itaú Unibanco during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its stake in Itaú Unibanco by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 62,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Itaú Unibanco alerts:

Itaú Unibanco Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE ITUB opened at $5.26 on Friday. Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. has a 12-month low of $3.90 and a 12-month high of $6.07. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.55 billion, a PE ratio of 9.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39.

Itaú Unibanco Announces Dividend

Itaú Unibanco ( NYSE:ITUB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The bank reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $7.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.98 billion. Itaú Unibanco had a net margin of 10.51% and a return on equity of 17.95%. As a group, analysts expect that Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.003 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 2nd. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. Itaú Unibanco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.17%.

Itaú Unibanco Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Itaú Unibanco Holding SA provides financial products and services to individual and corporate clients in Brazil and abroad. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Activities with the Market and Corporation. The Retail Banking segment includes credit cards, asset management, insurance, pension plan and capitalization products, and a variety of credit products and services for individuals and small companies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITUB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Itaú Unibanco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Itaú Unibanco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.