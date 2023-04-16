Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. Reduces Stock Holdings in Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM)

Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. reduced its position in Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM – Get Rating) by 13.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,610 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,200 shares during the quarter. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Trip.com Group were worth $468,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of TCOM. Henry James International Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Trip.com Group by 29.9% during the 4th quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. now owns 19,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $669,000 after acquiring an additional 4,474 shares during the period. RWC Asset Management LLP bought a new position in Trip.com Group during the fourth quarter worth about $13,617,000. RWC Asset Advisors US LLC purchased a new position in shares of Trip.com Group in the fourth quarter worth about $52,434,000. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Trip.com Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,086,000. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Trip.com Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $409,000. 52.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TCOM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Trip.com Group in a report on Monday, January 30th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Cowen raised their target price on Trip.com Group from $30.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Barclays upped their price target on Trip.com Group from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Trip.com Group in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, CLSA boosted their price objective on shares of Trip.com Group from $42.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.70.

Trip.com Group Trading Down 0.7 %

About Trip.com Group

Shares of Trip.com Group stock opened at $35.48 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.12. The firm has a market cap of $22.75 billion, a PE ratio of 126.72 and a beta of 0.54. Trip.com Group Limited has a 1 year low of $18.46 and a 1 year high of $40.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Trip.com Group Ltd. engages in the provision of travel-related services. It provides hotel accommodations, airline tickets, packaged tours, corporate travel management services, property management systems and advertising services. The company was founded by Jian Zhang Liang, Min Fan, Nan Peng Shen and Qi Ji in June 1999 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

