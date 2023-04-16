Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. Reduces Stock Position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. decreased its holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 10.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,880 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 220 shares during the period. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $450,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 40,070,278 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,574,731,000 after purchasing an additional 291,836 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 1.7% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,440,783 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $892,724,000 after buying an additional 92,360 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Caterpillar by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,697,327 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $601,019,000 after buying an additional 98,914 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its stake in Caterpillar by 46.8% in the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 2,624,672 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $435,423,000 after acquiring an additional 836,340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Caterpillar by 2.9% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,427,196 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $398,278,000 after purchasing an additional 68,551 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.02% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Price Performance

Shares of Caterpillar stock opened at $223.68 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $115.50 billion, a PE ratio of 17.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $232.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $228.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. Caterpillar Inc. has a twelve month low of $160.60 and a twelve month high of $266.04.

Caterpillar Dividend Announcement

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $3.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.95 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $16.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.84 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 45.61%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.69 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 15.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 24th will be issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 21st. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is currently 37.94%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Caterpillar in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $210.00 to $230.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. UBS Group lowered shares of Caterpillar from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $230.00 to $225.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Caterpillar from $228.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $238.59.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Daniel M. Dickinson sold 6,070 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.22, for a total transaction of $1,524,905.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,038 shares in the company, valued at $1,265,646.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director David Maclennan acquired 400 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $249.29 per share, for a total transaction of $99,716.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,709 shares in the company, valued at approximately $924,616.61. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel M. Dickinson sold 6,070 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.22, for a total value of $1,524,905.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,265,646.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,953 shares of company stock worth $9,514,484 over the last quarter. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

See Also

