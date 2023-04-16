Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. Sells 120 Shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. trimmed its stake in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) by 11.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 120 shares during the quarter. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in McKesson were worth $338,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of McKesson by 72.3% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 81 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new stake in McKesson during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in McKesson in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in McKesson in the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of McKesson during the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Nancy Avila sold 161 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.02, for a total transaction of $59,573.22. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,713,562.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Nancy Avila sold 161 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.02, for a total transaction of $59,573.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,631 shares in the company, valued at $1,713,562.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 7,416 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.00, for a total value of $2,818,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,780,060. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

MCK stock opened at $362.00 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $354.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $366.97. The stock has a market cap of $49.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.55, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.58. McKesson Co. has a twelve month low of $298.69 and a twelve month high of $401.78.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $6.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.36 by $0.54. The company had revenue of $70.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.98 billion. McKesson had a net margin of 1.15% and a negative return on equity of 216.12%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $6.15 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that McKesson Co. will post 25.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were paid a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. McKesson’s payout ratio is presently 9.88%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group dropped their price objective on McKesson from $450.00 to $440.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on McKesson from $420.00 to $426.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of McKesson in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of McKesson in a research report on Friday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $420.00 target price for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of McKesson from $445.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $416.64.

McKesson Corp. engages in the provision of supply chain management solutions, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information technology. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS).

