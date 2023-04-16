Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. Sells 1,810 Shares of nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO)

Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. decreased its stake in nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO – Get Rating) by 10.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,380 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,810 shares during the period. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in nCino were worth $433,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of nCino by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 12,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of nCino by 22.0% in the third quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 2,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the period. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC raised its holdings in nCino by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC now owns 148,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,068,000 after buying an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank boosted its position in nCino by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 8,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 477 shares during the period. Finally, Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in nCino by 69.7% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 538 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.69% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at nCino

In other nCino news, CEO Pierre Naude sold 5,521 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.35, for a total transaction of $173,083.35. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 889,392 shares in the company, valued at $27,882,439.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Pierre Naude sold 5,521 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.35, for a total value of $173,083.35. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 889,392 shares in the company, valued at $27,882,439.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Joshua L. Glover sold 2,985 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.35, for a total value of $93,579.75. Following the sale, the insider now owns 264,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,280,193.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 100,016 shares of company stock valued at $2,479,684. 37.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

nCino Price Performance

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Shares of nCino stock opened at $25.01 on Friday. nCino, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.58 and a 52 week high of $43.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $25.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.21.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays cut their price target on shares of nCino from $35.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered nCino from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of nCino in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Stephens decreased their target price on shares of nCino from $33.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of nCino from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.67.

nCino Company Profile

nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications to financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System, a tenant cloud platform, which digitizes, automates, and streamlines complex processes and workflow; and utilizes data analytics and artificial intelligence and machine learning (AI/ML) to enable banks and credit unions to onboard new clients, make loans and manage the entire loan life cycle, open deposit and other accounts, and manage regulatory compliance.

Further Reading

