Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. Sells 330 Shares of AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC)

Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. lowered its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) by 18.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,420 shares of the company’s stock after selling 330 shares during the quarter. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $235,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABC. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of AmerisourceBergen during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH bought a new position in AmerisourceBergen during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 73.7% during the 3rd quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AmerisourceBergen during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in AmerisourceBergen by 38.8% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. 84.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AmerisourceBergen Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of ABC opened at $167.13 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $157.89 and its 200 day moving average is $158.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.30. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a 12-month low of $135.14 and a 12-month high of $174.63. The company has a market capitalization of $33.80 billion, a PE ratio of 20.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.52.

AmerisourceBergen Dividend Announcement

AmerisourceBergen ( NYSE:ABC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.62 by $0.09. AmerisourceBergen had a net margin of 0.72% and a return on equity of 597.57%. The firm had revenue of $62.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.58 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 11.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.485 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. AmerisourceBergen’s payout ratio is 23.54%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ABC shares. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $185.00 target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on AmerisourceBergen from $199.00 to $201.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. TheStreet cut AmerisourceBergen from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, March 6th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $184.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AmerisourceBergen currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.46.

Insider Transactions at AmerisourceBergen

In related news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 10,499 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.28, for a total transaction of $1,724,775.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 257,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,378,818.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Gina Clark sold 1,924 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.22, for a total value of $300,567.28. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,733 shares in the company, valued at $4,176,229.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 10,499 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.28, for a total transaction of $1,724,775.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 257,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,378,818.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 39,132 shares of company stock valued at $6,246,984. 20.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AmerisourceBergen Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AmerisourceBergen Corp. engages in the provision of pharmaceutical products and business solutions that improve access to care. It operates through the Pharmaceutical Distribution Services and Other segments. The Pharmaceutical Distribution Services segment distributes an offering of brand-name, specialty brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, and long-term care and alternate site pharmacies.

