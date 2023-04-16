Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. Sells 550 Shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. cut its position in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) by 19.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 550 shares during the quarter. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $225,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SPC Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 2,677 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC grew its holdings in Prudential Financial by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 13,326 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,325,000 after buying an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Advisor OS LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 87.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 14,654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,457,000 after buying an additional 6,853 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 4,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $493,000 after acquiring an additional 583 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 108,383 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,740,000 after acquiring an additional 2,522 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.33% of the company’s stock.

Prudential Financial Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of PRU stock opened at $85.58 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The company has a market capitalization of $31.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.38. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $75.37 and a 12-month high of $122.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $90.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.24.

Prudential Financial ( NYSE:PRU Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The financial services provider reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.57 by ($0.15). Prudential Financial had a positive return on equity of 13.31% and a negative net margin of 2.33%. The business had revenue of $12.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.18 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 12.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Prudential Financial declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 7th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 2.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Prudential Financial Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 21st were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This is an increase from Prudential Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 17th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.84%. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio is -126.90%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Prudential Financial

In other news, EVP Andrew F. Sullivan sold 11,405 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.95, for a total transaction of $1,151,334.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,241,685. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Andrew F. Sullivan sold 11,405 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.95, for a total value of $1,151,334.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,300 shares in the company, valued at $1,241,685. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Andrew F. Sullivan sold 4,126 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.20, for a total transaction of $409,299.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,241 shares in the company, valued at $1,214,307.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Prudential Financial in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Prudential Financial in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Prudential Financial from $112.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Prudential Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $114.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.58.

Prudential Financial Profile

Prudential Financial, Inc engages in the provision of insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services to both individual and institutional customers. It operates through the following segments: PGIM, U.S. Businesses, International Businesses, Closed Block, and Corporate and Others.

