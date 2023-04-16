Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. Sells 80 Shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. reduced its holdings in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,650 shares of the company’s stock after selling 80 shares during the period. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $767,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. SlateStone Wealth LLC increased its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 2,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 250,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,999,000 after purchasing an additional 11,642 shares during the period. Kanawha Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 49,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,729,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in Kimberly-Clark by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 405,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,005,000 after purchasing an additional 45,304 shares during the period. Finally, Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Kimberly-Clark during the fourth quarter worth $214,000. 74.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of research firms have recently commented on KMB. StockNews.com raised shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a report on Thursday, February 16th. They set a “sell” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group increased their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $134.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $124.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $129.70.
Kimberly-Clark Stock Performance
Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.03. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 9.59% and a return on equity of 264.67%. The firm had revenue of $4.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.30 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 5.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Kimberly-Clark Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $1.18 per share. This is an increase from Kimberly-Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.16. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.44%. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.52%.
About Kimberly-Clark
Kimberly-Clark Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of products made from natural or synthetic fibers. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swim pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products.
